Devers will make his first MLB start Tuesday against the Mariners, batting ninth and playing third base.

Devers sat out of Monday's contest since lefty James Paxton was throwing for the Mariners, but with a right-hander taking the hill for Seattle, the top prospect will finally be able to make his highly-anticipated debut. Although he's hitting at the bottom of the order, most people figure he'll move up if he can hold his own against big-league pitching.