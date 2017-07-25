Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Set for inaugural MLB start
Devers will make his first MLB start Tuesday against the Mariners, batting ninth and playing third base.
Devers sat out of Monday's contest since lefty James Paxton was throwing for the Mariners, but with a right-hander taking the hill for Seattle, the top prospect will finally be able to make his highly-anticipated debut. Although he's hitting at the bottom of the order, most people figure he'll move up if he can hold his own against big-league pitching.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting first game up•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially promoted to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes splash in Triple-A debut•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Elevated to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Playing time at Pawtucket opens up•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...