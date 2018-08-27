Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Set for rehab stint

Devers (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Devers is spending his second stint on the disabled list in less than a month due to a hamstring injury. He's set to play for the PawSox on Wednesday and Thursday, and if all goes well it sounds like the 21-year-old could rejoin the Red Sox as early as Friday.

