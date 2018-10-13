Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits to start ALCS

Devers is on the bench for the first game of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Devers has now sat for four of the first five games of the postseason. Eduardo Nunez has started at third base on each occasion, including against righty Justin Verlander on Saturday.

