Devers is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After getting a scheduled day of rest Friday, Devers will remain out of the lineup for a second straight contest Saturday. The 26-year-old went 2-for-19 with four strikeouts over his last five games, so the Red Sox will hope the multiple days of rest lead to better results for him moving forward. Justin Turner will draw the start at third base and bat third versus Arizona.