Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sitting Game 1 of doubleheader

Devers is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Devers will rest for the first game of the twin bill, allowing rookie Michael Chavis to pick up a start at the hot corner. Devers is reaching base at an impressive .356 clip this season, but his lack of power production to date has been somewhat concerning. He has yet to slug a home run in 88 plate appearances and owns a 1.1 percent barrel rate, which ranks 314th among the 375 players in the majors who have produced at least 10 batted-ball events this season.