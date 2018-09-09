Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sitting versus lefty
Devers is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox will hold out most of their key lefty bats versus Astros southpaw Dallas Keuchel, as Devers will be joined on the bench by Mitch Moreland Jackie Bradley. Brandon Phillips will check in at third base in Devers' stead.
