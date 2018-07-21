Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slated for Saturday activation

Devers (shoulder) will return from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Tigers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers was placed on the disabled list July 12 due to shoulder inflammation, and after successfully completing a workout Friday, he'll return to action. He figures to resume his role as the starting third baseman, likely bumping Eduardo Nunez back to second base. The 21-year-old is slashing .241/.292/.424 with 14 homers and 48 RBI through 89 games this season.