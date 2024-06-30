Devers went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the 4-1 win over the Padres

Devers gave his team an early lead with his first-inning blast, his fourth homer in his last five games. The Red Sox slugger has broken out of a slump in which he only hit one home run over 15 games. Devers now has 14 extra-base hits and a 1.027 OPS in June, both leading all MLB third basemen. Overall, the 27-year-old is having another fantastic season hitting .286/.368/.571 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI and a .939 OPS.