Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slugs 26th homer

Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

The 22-year-old continues to rake. Devers is slashing .323/.353/.662 with five long balls and 13 RBI this month, and on the year he's now hitting .327 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, 101 runs and eight steals -- all career highs.

