Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Mariners.

Devers led off the second inning with a blast to right field for his sixth home run of the season. He was once again a catalyst for Boston's offense two frames later, when he reached base on a single and subsequently stole second base before coming around to score. Since managing two hits in his first 21 plate appearances, Devers has recorded six multi-hit games in 13 starts.