Devers went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The 21-year-old Devers has just two hits over his last 21 at-bats, but was doing all he could to help the team win the rubber game of the series in Toronto. He stole his first bag of the season -- the steal isn't typically part of his game -- and plated a run with a sacrifice fly. The RBI was the first in six games for Devers, who is tied for the team lead with J.D. Martinez at 18.