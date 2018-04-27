Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slumping, but contributes Thursday
Devers went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.
The 21-year-old Devers has just two hits over his last 21 at-bats, but was doing all he could to help the team win the rubber game of the series in Toronto. He stole his first bag of the season -- the steal isn't typically part of his game -- and plated a run with a sacrifice fly. The RBI was the first in six games for Devers, who is tied for the team lead with J.D. Martinez at 18.
