Devers went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The 21-year-old Devers has just two hits over his last 21 at-bats, but was doing all he could to help the team win the rubber game of the series in Toronto. He stole his first bag of the season -- the steal isn't typically part of his game -- and plated a run with a sacrifice fly. The RBI was the first in six games for Devers, who is tied for the team lead with J.D. Martinez at 18.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories