Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks 20th homer

Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, home run, two RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Devers took Tom Eshelman deep in the third inning to record his 20th home run of the season. He now has three long balls in his last four starts and five in post-All-Star break action. The 22-year-old is hitting an impressive .324/.378/.569 across 419 plate appearances for the season.