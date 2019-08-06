Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks 23rd homer

Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

The third baseman continues to bulk up his numbers in a breakout season. Devers is slashing .315/.348/.639 in 25 games since the All-Star break, and on the year he's already established new career highs with 23 homers, 87 RBI and 92 runs through 112 contests.