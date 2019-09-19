Play

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks 30th homer

Devers went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Giants.

Devers took Jeff Samardzija deep for his 30th home run of the season. It was his first long ball since Sept. 3 and only his third in the last month. Still, Devers is enjoying a breakout campaign, highlighted by an impressive .310/362/.557 line but also supplemented by 119 runs scored and 108 RBI across 146 games.

