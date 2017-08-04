Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks third homer in eighth game
Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.
Devers' two-run homer completed the scoring in a four-run first inning against starter Miguel Gonzalez. The rookie third baseman has injected new life into an offense that had been struggling prior to his call-up from Triple-A Pawtucket with three home runs among his 13 hits in 37 plate appearances. He's now slashing .406/.486/.750.
