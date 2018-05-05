Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smacks two homers Friday
Devers went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers.
The home runs were both solo shots and are Devers' fifth and sixth of the season as he's started the month of May 7-for-18. The 21-year-old now carries a .276/.326/.488 slash line with 23 RBI in 123 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Gets day off Friday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slumping, but contributes Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Fattens up on Angels' pitching•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Records three hits•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Knocks in two Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...