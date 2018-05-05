Devers went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

The home runs were both solo shots and are Devers' fifth and sixth of the season as he's started the month of May 7-for-18. The 21-year-old now carries a .276/.326/.488 slash line with 23 RBI in 123 at-bats this season.

