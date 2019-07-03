Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Smashes two homers
Devers went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in a 10-6 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Not only does the 22-year-old have hits in six straight games, he has at least three hits in three of those contests. During this six-game stretch, Devers also has nine extra-base hits and eight RBI. He is batting .329 with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 64 runs and eight steals in 325 at-bats this year.
