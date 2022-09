Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 17-4 win over Baltimore.

Devers ended a 21-game run without a home run early in the contest, connecting on a first-inning grand slam. His 425-foot no-doubter also lifted the third baseman from a 1-for-13 funk over the last four games, during which he left 12 men on base.