Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Spring debut coming Friday
Devers will make his spring debut Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Devers has been delayed to start camp after his girlfriend gave birth right before spring training began. He should still have more than enough time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season.
