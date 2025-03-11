Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Devers (shoulders) is now slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The initial plan called for Devers to make his spring debut March 5, but that's now been pushed back twice. Instead, he will face Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler on the back fields on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before making his first official game appearance Saturday. That gives Devers just over a week's worth of games to get ready for Opening Day. The Red Sox have not indicated any worry about how Devers is doing physically following last year's shoulder problems, pointing to him simply working on getting his timing down. Still, it's an atypical situation that raises red flags.