Devers went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Devers' eighth-inning double was a positive sign after the third baseman had one hit and six strikeouts over his first 16 at-bats. In the field, Devers, who made a series of errors during intrasquad games, made his third error of the season and failed to handle a ball that was ruled a base hit.