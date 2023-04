Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss against Milwaukee.

Devers hadn't homered in his previous six games, the longest drought of the season. The third baseman brought the Red Sox within one run thanks to a sixth inning two-run shot. Devers has a .925 OPS this season, which would be a career high.