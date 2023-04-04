Devers went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Pirates.

Devers hit his first home run of the season -- the first of three first-inning home runs -- but Boston pitching squandered an early advantage. Thus far, it's looking like Red Sox bats will carry the team, as only one starter has pitched into the fifth inning. Devers has done his part, hitting safely in all four games (8-for-19) with three extra-base hits, five runs scored and two RBI.