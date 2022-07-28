Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Devers (hamstring) is on pace to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After being deactivated last weekend due to right hamstring inflammation, Devers was cleared to take swings in the batting cage a few days later. Perhaps more significantly, Cora relayed that Devers fielded grounders Thursday, which suggests the hamstring issue isn't hampered him when he plays third base. So long as Devers can run the bases without any discomfort in the next few days, he looks like he'll be ready to check back into Boston's lineup Tuesday.