Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Third straight three-hit game

Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Mariners.

Devers feasted on Seattle pitching all weekend, notching three hits in all three games of the series. The third baseman had already been a major asset in batting average this season, and the huge series lifted his mark up to .336. The 22-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations in the power department, but even things in that area seem to be improving. Three of his nine hits versus the Mariners went for extra bases (two doubles and a home run), and there should be more slugging production coming in the likely event his 6.5 percent HR/FB rate gradually veers closer to his 15.3 percent career rate.