Devers went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies.

Devers got on base with a single in the first inning and then scored on a Xander Bogaerts single. In the third, Devers knocked in Alex Verdugo with a double before scoring on a J.D. Martinez double. In his last seven games, Devers is 8-for-30 (.267) with three RBI and five runs scored. He's slashing .207/.258/.345 with two homers, six RBI and 13 runs scored in 22 games overall.