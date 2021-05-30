Devers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

With his little brother Jose getting the start at shortstop for Miami. Devers showed him how it was done, collecting his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 12 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .326 (15-for-46) over that stretch with five homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI.