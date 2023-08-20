Devers went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Devers opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo homer off Clarke Schmidt, his 29th long ball of the year and third in four games. The 26-year-old Devers feasted against Yankees pitching this weekend, going 9-for-13 (.692) with a pair of home runs in the three-game series. His slash line is up to .274/.347/.530 with 85 RBI and 69 runs scored across 499 plate appearances this season.