Devers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and an additional run in a 13-4 loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Devers opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first off Houston starter Jose Urquidy, doubled and scored in the third and tacked on a single in the fourth for his second three-hit game in his last three. The 25-year-old has an 11-game hit streak going, during which he's batted 20-for-45 with nine extra-base hits, and is currently fifth in MLB with a .333 average.