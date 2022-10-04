Devers went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Devers singled in the first and third innings before ripping a double and coming around to score in the bottom of the sixth. He later added a sacrifice fly in following frame, giving the Red Sox the lead at 4-3. The multi-hit effort was his second straight and fourth in his last seven contests. Since Sept. 18, Devers has produced a .388 average with a homer, nine RBI and six runs scored over 49 at-bats in 13 games.