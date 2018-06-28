Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Three hits Wednesday
Devers went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, run scored, stolen base and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
Devers delivered the game-winning hit in the seventh inning, driving in a run on a double to put Boston back in front after blowing a six-run lead. He's tallied five multi-hit games over the past 11 contests, but the 21-year-old has also been more aggressive on the basepaths of late. The steal was just his fifth of the year (in six tries) but fourth in the past three weeks.
