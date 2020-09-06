Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Devers hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a 6-2 lead. That advantage didn't last, but Devers got his team on the comeback trail with his solo shot in the seventh inning. The third baseman is up to seven long balls, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored through 39 games. He's gone 12-for-30 (.400) with three homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored in his last eight games.