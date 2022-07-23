Devers was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right hamstring inflammation, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
He apparently tweaked his hamstring Friday and it's serious enough that the Red Sox didn't waste any time and put him on the IL the next day. Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec should play pretty regularly while Devers is sidelined.
