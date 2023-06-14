Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

The star third baseman got the Red Sox on the board by taking Chase Anderson deep in the fourth inning for a two-run shot, then launched another two-run homer in the 10th off Matt Carasiti. Unfortunately, Colorado had scored three times in the top of the 10th. Devers has gone yard four times in the last five games, but a feast or famine June that has seen him fail to collect a hit in six of his 13 games has left him with a .250/.351/.563 slash line on the month to date.