Devers went 0-for-4 with two walks, a run and a strikeout in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mariners.

The rookie third baseman has shown the ability to take a walk in the minors, which will serve him well in the big leagues. He's just 20 years old, so fantasy owners should keep their expectations in check, but Devers has rightly created a lot of excitement with his performance in Double-A and Triple-A this season. Even though he's slated to start out in a platoon role, he merits speculative pickups across the fantasy universe.