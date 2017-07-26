Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Walks twice in debut
Devers went 0-for-4 with two walks, a run and a strikeout in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Mariners.
The rookie third baseman has shown the ability to take a walk in the minors, which will serve him well in the big leagues. He's just 20 years old, so fantasy owners should keep their expectations in check, but Devers has rightly created a lot of excitement with his performance in Double-A and Triple-A this season. Even though he's slated to start out in a platoon role, he merits speculative pickups across the fantasy universe.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Set for inaugural MLB start•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting first game up•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially promoted to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Makes splash in Triple-A debut•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Elevated to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...