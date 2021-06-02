Devers went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Houston pitchers have thrown Devers nothing but fastballs (35) during the first two games of their series, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, and he is hitless in seven at-bats with five strikeouts. As it turns out, the third baseman has struggled against fastballs this season, going 17-for-107 (.159) while whiffing 39.6 percent of the time. He can hit mistakes, so he can catch up to the heat, but well-located fastballs have been troublesome. Red Sox hitting coaches noticed the trend during the most recent homestand and put a plan in place, but thus far Devers' updated approach to fastballs has not paid off.