Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be activated Wednesday

Devers (hamstring) will be activated off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Devers will rejoin the Red Sox in Toronto for Wednesday's game after a short stint on the disabled list. The 21-year-old should make his return to the starting lineup as he was 7-for-19 in five games prior to landing on the shelf.

