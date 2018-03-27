Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be ready Opening Day
Devers (knee) will play Thursday against the Rays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Devers bruised his knee in a collision with Cubs catcher Victor Caratini on Monday and remains out of the lineup Tuesday. He appears to have been held out as a precaution and his manager Alex Cora has little doubt that he'll be in the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Feels fine after bruising knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits spring game Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits third homer Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Expected to hit in middle of lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits against Dallas Keuchel•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...