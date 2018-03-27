Devers (knee) will play Thursday against the Rays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Devers bruised his knee in a collision with Cubs catcher Victor Caratini on Monday and remains out of the lineup Tuesday. He appears to have been held out as a precaution and his manager Alex Cora has little doubt that he'll be in the lineup Thursday.

