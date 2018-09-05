Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will share third with Nunez

Devers, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday, will not get as much playing time as he did when he was the primary starter at third base, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Eduardo Nunez started at third base Tuesday.

Manager Alex Cora is liking the way Nunez has been swinging the bat, and he provides more consistent defense at the hot corner than Devers. Cora acknowledges Devers' potential, but needs to see him play better before making him the everyday third baseman.