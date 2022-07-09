Devers (back) won't play Saturday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Devers tweaked his back while hitting the railing on a foul ball Friday and was ultimately removed from the game in the top of the fifth inning. However, the right-hander is considered day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees.
