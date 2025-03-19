Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that it's very unlikely Devers will play third base before the end of spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Cora still hasn't officially announced that Alex Bregman will be his third baseman and Devers will be his designated hitter this season, but his pronouncement Wednesday should put any doubt to rest. Devers has just two games under his belt this spring, as he's been working on getting his timing down at the plate following last season's shoulder issues.
