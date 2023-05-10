site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Batting leadoff Wednesday
Refsnyder is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Red Sox on Wednesday in Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Refsnyder has a couple hits in each of his last two starts. Normal leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo has slid down to the two spot.
