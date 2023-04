Refsnyder went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Detroit. He also drew a walk.

Refsnyder's free pass with the bases loaded extended the Boston lead to 2-0 in the second. He extended the blowout with an RBI single in the eighth to make it 12-2. Refsnyder has gone 2-for-9 over five appearances in 2023, and isn't likely to see much playing time unless a southpaw is on the mound.