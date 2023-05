Refsnyder started in left field and went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Toronto.

Refsnyder was in the starting lineup against a lefty, just his second start over the last two weeks. He was able provide production despite limited to 10 plate appearances over the last 13 games. Refsnyder, who is hitting .224 with a .662 OPS, should be in the lineup most nights against southpaws, against whom he has a .306 average and .821 OPS.