Refsnyder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Christian Arroyo's (illness) lingering absence has opened up a spot in the lineup for Refsnyder over each of the previous three games, but both players will be on the bench Wednesday while Abraham Almonte mans center field and while Enrique Hernandez plays second base. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, Refsnyder has produced a .321/.391/.518 slash line while largely serving as a short-side platoon player in the Boston outfield.