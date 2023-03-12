Refsnyder went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's spring game against Minnesota.
Refsnyder, who made positive contributions in a limited role last season, entered spring training with a bead on the fourth outfielder job, but he's still looking for his first hit in Grapefruit League action. He's 0-for-17 with seven strikeouts and could be in danger of losing out on a roster spot. It was initially thought Jarren Duran was his main competition, but Raimel Tapia (8-for-19, five doubles, 1.263 OPS) is looking like a stronger candidate than both.