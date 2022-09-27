Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 14-8 loss to the Orioles.

Boston couldn't keep pace with a relentless Baltimore offense, but Refsnyder at least made the final score more respectable with his three-run blast to center field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his sixth of the season, matching his total over 232 contests across his first six major-league campaigns. Refsnyder has slashed .315/.387/.514 while driving in 20 runs in what already qualifies as his finest big-league season to date.