Refsnyder went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Rays.
Refsnyder took Jeffrey Springs deep with two outs in the first inning, giving the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead. It's the first homer of the season for Refsnyder, who hit six in 153 at-bats last season. The 32-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a sluggish start at the plate, going 4-for-22 with five runs and four RBI. However, Refsnyder could see a boost in playing time with Masataka Yoshida (hamstring) day-to-day and Adam Duvall (wrist) set for an extended absence.