Refsnyder will start in left field and bat third in Monday's game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Refsnyder's received several starts -- in center field and left field -- over the last week with Adam Duvall (wrist) on the injured list and Masataka Yoshida out with a hamstring injury. Refsnyder started in left field Sunday when Yoshida returned as the designated hitter and will remain there Monday, as the Red Sox bring Yoshida back slowly following a four-game absence. Jarren Duran has been called up from Triple-A Worcester on Monday and will start in center field, Duvall's position. The Red Sox could end up settling on a platoon in center field with some combination of Refsnyder and Enrique Hernandez as the right-handed options and Duran and Raimel Tapia as the left-handed options.