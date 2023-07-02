Refsnyder will start in left field for a second straight game Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Refsnyder started in left field Saturday while Masataka Yoshida served as the designated hitter, but the latter was removed from the game after getting hit by a pitch on the leg. X-rays came back negative, but Yoshida is being held out of Sunday's lineup, enabling Refsnyder to get into the lineup again. Refsnyder had a couple of hits, including a double, a walk and a stolen base (his fifth) Saturday.